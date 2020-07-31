Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 519.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 557,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 467,110 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 538,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

