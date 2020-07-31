Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $5.19 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $320.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

