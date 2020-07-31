Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.