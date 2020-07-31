Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,053,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

DEO stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $145.55. 35,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,386. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

