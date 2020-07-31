Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,471,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. 15,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,719. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.