Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 17,538 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 131,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 976,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 402,186 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,448,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,250. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

