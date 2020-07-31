Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 272,092 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,092 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,961,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,245,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

