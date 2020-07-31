Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 420 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,488. The company has a market capitalization of $365.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

