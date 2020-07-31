Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $527,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

