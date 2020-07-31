Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 41.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 141,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Shares of V traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $371.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

