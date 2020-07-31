UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

UMB Financial stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.