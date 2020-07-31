Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. 1,419,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

