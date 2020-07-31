UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

