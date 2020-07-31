Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.57. 686,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

