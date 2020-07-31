Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Decreased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $53,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

