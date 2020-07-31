Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.22. 2,634,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,302. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.