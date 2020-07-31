Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

