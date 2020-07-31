VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in VF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. 132,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,259. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

