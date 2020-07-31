Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

V stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.69. 485,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a market capitalization of $369.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.