Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

