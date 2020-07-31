Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.