Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: FinTech

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit