Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

WDR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 684,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,022. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $974.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

