Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

