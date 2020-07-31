Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

WM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 122,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

