Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $80.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

WAB stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. 44,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,084.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

