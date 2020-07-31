Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 870,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

