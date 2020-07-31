Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 870,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.
XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
