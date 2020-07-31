Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Jul 31st, 2020

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. Zendesk updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

ZEN traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 141,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.05.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Earnings History for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

