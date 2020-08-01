-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.06. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $18,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VREX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 304,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,373. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

