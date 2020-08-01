$0.23 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PQ Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. 170,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.96. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

