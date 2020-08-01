$0.62 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. 460,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,772. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

