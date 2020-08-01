10,287 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.66. 4,304,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

