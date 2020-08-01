2,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 3,734,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.50, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,077 shares of company stock worth $123,680,637. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

