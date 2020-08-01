31,163 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 8,923,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.