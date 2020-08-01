3,869 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Acquired by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

