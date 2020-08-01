46,079 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Fastenal accounts for 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.04. 4,398,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

