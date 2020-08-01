51,820 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 3.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IBUY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

