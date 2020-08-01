5,545 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after buying an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,563,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,713,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

