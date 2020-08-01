7,449 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OHI remained flat at $$32.38 on Friday. 1,704,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,592. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

