ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 4.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ABB were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 8.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ABB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,019,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

