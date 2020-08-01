Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

