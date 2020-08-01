Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:APD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.