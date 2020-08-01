Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.19 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

