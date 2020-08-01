Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $60.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,471.24. The company had a trading volume of 165,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,376.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,004.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

