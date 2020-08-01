Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $48.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,482.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,377.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

