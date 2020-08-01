Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.
Shares of ALTA stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. Alterola Biotech has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.
Alterola Biotech Company Profile
Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.