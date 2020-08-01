Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. Alterola Biotech has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Get Alterola Biotech alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

In other Alterola Biotech news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $75,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Russell Gunther sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $371,780.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.