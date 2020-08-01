Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 7,567,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

