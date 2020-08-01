Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.67. 2,829,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.08 and its 200-day moving average is $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

