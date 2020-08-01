Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.67. 2,829,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

