Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 296,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,229,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 351.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

