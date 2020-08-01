Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 296,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,229,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 351.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit