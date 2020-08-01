ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,045,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.